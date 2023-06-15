Toddler run over, killed in Laurel parking lot

LAUREL, Md. — A boy just shy of 2 years old has died after he was hit by a car outside of a Laurel business on Wednesday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road.
Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to the parking lot of the business for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. An investigation revealed that a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was stopped in the parking lot dropping off two passengers. The driver spoke with one of the passengers and was about to leave the area.
At that moment, a 23-month-old boy emerged from a carport area and walked in front of the Pathfinder. The driver pulled forward to leave and ran the boy over, police said.
The toddler was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police say there was no relation between the 37-year-old driver of the car and the boy who was hit. Additional information has not yet been made public. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.
