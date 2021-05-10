x
Maryland

Laurel shooting being investigated by Anne Arundel County Police

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Federalsburg South in Laurel, Maryland
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Federalsburg South in Laurel, Maryland, according to a Twitter post from the department. 

No further information has been provided by AACOPD said that more information is expected to be shared. 

