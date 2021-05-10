Laurel shooting being investigated by Anne Arundel County Police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Federalsburg South in Laurel, Maryland, according to a Twitter post from the department.
No further information has been provided by AACOPD said that more information is expected to be shared.
WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.