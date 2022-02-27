Face coverings will no longer be required in city buildings and facilities.

LAUREL, Md. — Laurel City Mayor Craig Doe announced an executive order Sunday stating that face coverings will no longer be required in city buildings and facilities. The executive order is set to go into effect on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 a.m.

Moe stated in his executive order that "the City encourages those that feel the need to continue to wear facial coverings in any City Buildings and Facilities to do so, but facial coverings are not required."

He also added that the city of Laurel will follow and enforce state and county COVID-19 guidelines.

Some employees of the city must still adhere to face-covering requirements.

All senior van transportation and public transportation drivers under the Department of Parks and Recreation must continue to wear face coverings while in the vehicle.

In the executive order, the mayor states the Laurel Police Department, Department of Public Works and Department of the Fire Marshal and Permit Services shall return to normal operations.

Within the Department of Economic and Community Development, the mayor states, "Zoning approvals, permits and plans due to expire may be extended for a period of up to six (6) months with the approval of the Director. The Director is authorized to assist restaurants that rely on indoor patrons by allowing outdoor tents to keep businesses open."

Otherwise, the Department of Economic and Community Development should return to normal operations, the mayor said.

Within the Municipal Center, the mayor stated "all evening meetings to include the Mayor and City Council, City of Laurel Boards, Commissions and Advisory Committees will continue to meet virtually until March 28, 2022 at which time they may go back to in-person meetings. Application process for Passports shall continue to be by appointment only."

Otherwise, the Municipal Center should return to normal operations, the mayor said.