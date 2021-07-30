Laurel house fire displaces 6

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LAUREL, Md. — A fire in Laurel, Maryland, forced six people out of their home early Friday morning.

Prince George's County firefighters responded to the 40 block of A Street in Laurel for a structure fire around 2 a.m., the Prince George's County Fire Department said in a tweet. Once on scene, crews found a three-story single-family home on fire.

Responding firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators were on scene Friday working to determine what caused the fire. It remains under investigation.

The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management is assisting the six residents who were displaced by the fire.