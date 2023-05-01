Laurel grocery store makes changes after rat complaints

The company has increased trash pick ups and replaced a leaking grease receptacle residents blamed for attracting rats

LAUREL, Md. — A Food Lion store in Laurel, Maryland has completed a major clean up after neighbor complaints that spilled trash and a leaking grease dumpster were attracting rats.

Within three days of WUSA9's reporting, the leaking grease container was replaced with a new rat-proofed receptacle. Dumpsters that were overflowing were cleaned up and security fencing around the dumpsters was upgraded.

In addition, trash pick up from the store has in increased to twice per week, according to a Food Lion spokesperson

Food Lion promised to take quick action after neighbors complained about rats.

City of Laurel officials who responded said the trash situation was made worse after power outages forced the store to unexpectedly throw out tens of thousands of dollars of trash. The officials said Food Lion was responsive and no violation notices were issued.

Food Lion issued a written statement saying the company takes immediate action when it become aware of community concerns.