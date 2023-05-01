x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Laurel grocery store makes changes after rat complaints

The company has increased trash pick ups and replaced a leaking grease receptacle residents blamed for attracting rats
Credit: wusa9
A new rat-proof grease receptacle was installed at a Laurel, Md. Food Lion after resident complaints about rats.

LAUREL, Md. — A Food Lion store in Laurel, Maryland has completed a major clean up after neighbor complaints that spilled trash and a leaking grease dumpster were attracting rats.

Within three days of WUSA9's reporting, the leaking grease container was replaced with a new rat-proofed receptacle. Dumpsters that were overflowing were cleaned up and security fencing around the dumpsters was upgraded.

In addition, trash pick up from the store has in increased to twice per week, according to a Food Lion spokesperson

Food Lion promised to take quick action after neighbors complained about rats.

City of Laurel officials who responded said the trash situation was made worse after power outages forced the store to unexpectedly throw out tens of thousands of dollars of trash. The officials said Food Lion was responsive and no violation notices were issued.

Food Lion issued a written statement saying the company takes immediate action when it become aware of community concerns.

"Food Lion responded by disposing contents of the dumpster, cleaned up the area of concern and discussed our plan of action with our neighbor," the statement said. "In addition, we are working closely with city officials and local authorities to rectify the situation while we continue to serve our customers." 

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Proposal to raise property taxes by 10% in Montgomery County, Maryland

Before You Leave, Check This Out