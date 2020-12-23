Dozens displaced in Laurel apartment fire days before Christmas

Firefighters say no injuries were reported.

LAUREL, Md. — More than two dozen people are without a place to stay following a two-alarm apartment fire in Laurel, Maryland, Tuesday night.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said in a tweet that firefighters were sent to a reported fire in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Responding crews found a three-story garden-style apartment building engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Howard County, Montgomery County and Anne Arundel County were called in to help get the fire under control.

The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management was working to help displaced residents. According to them, at least 22 adults, two children and six dogs were displaced by the fire. The Prince George's County Fire Department tweeted that 28 apartment units were affected by the blaze.

Crews on scene reported a search of the building found no one trapped inside and no injuries were reported.