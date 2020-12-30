Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gets his own bobblehead

Hogan is one of 13 governor bobbleheads unveiled by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

MILWAUKEE — You can now add Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to your bobble head collection right beside Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Rockefeller owl.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled Hogan along with seven other governors who the museum said have played a critical role in the country's continuing fight against the coronavirus.

Other governors to get the bobblehead treatment include New York's Andrew Cuomo, Michigan's Gretchen Witmer and California's Gavin Newsom. The museum's website said the governors were selected by fan request.

The Hogan bobblehead costs $25, but the money goes toward a good cause. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Governor Bobblehead sold to the American Hospital Association's Protect the Heroes Campaign to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Hogan is seen standing at a podium that display's Maryland's flag. He is not wearing a mask.

Since April, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has raised over $200,000 for the Protect the Heroes campaign and other COVID-19 relief efforts through the sale of their Dr. Fauci bobblehead and their "Essential Heroes" series of bobbleheads.

"During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. "We received several requests to make a bobblehead of Gov. Hogan and other governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we're excited to be releasing his bobblehead today."