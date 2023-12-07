'There is always light at the end of the tunnel' | Largo family who lost everything in fire welcomes baby girl into the world

The Nsokus were expecting their first child together, when a fire destroyed their home in April. They told WUSA9 they received an outpouring of support.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARGO, Md. — It has been a whirlwind the past few months for Elizabeth and Godlove Nsoku.

In April, WUSA9 spoke to the couple who were expecting their first child, after they lost nearly everything in a fire.

"Everything is termed destroyed, so we have nothing," said Godlove.

"I just started crying because we had already bought some stuff for the baby. It's like we starting all over," said Elizabeth through tears.

Sage that was left burning on a piece of cardboard unattended is what caused the fire on April 4 at Northampton Apartment Homes on Harry S. Truman Drive, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department Office of the Fire Marshal.

Tonight at 11pm on @wusa9 - one of the families impacted by this fire in #Largo, has a baby on the way. Right now - they don't know if they'll have a home in time for their little girl to arrive.



We speak to them and share how you can help them at 11pm on #WUSA9 https://t.co/QjuYN8bMja — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) April 5, 2023

On June 12, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Mary Grace, into the world.

"She's already daddy's girl," said Godlove with a huge smile on his face.

The couple isn't getting much sleep these days, but they're OK with it.

"It's really a miracle; she's our miracle. It could have been worse," said Elizabeth.

After speaking with WUSA9 in April, they received an outpouring of support from not only family and friends, but perfect strangers.

"We had so much support that we couldn't even count," said Godlove.

"It was just so emotional. I think it was just the hand of God because I can not explain another way that somebody who doesn't know you takes your issue so personal," said Elizabeth.

It's their faith in God, and that support that got them through it all. They told WUSA9 they want to encourage people who might be going through a tough time to never give up.

"There is hope, there is always light at the end of the tunnel," said Godlove.

As for Mary Grace, she'll grow up learning all about that love and faith.

"We'll teacher her keep fighting, not give up and keeping a positive attitude," said Elizabeth.

The family says they still have a journey ahead of them and have this GoFundMe page up and running.