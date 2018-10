ANNE ARUNDEL CO., MD -- A large sinkhole was found on Thursday morning on Route 32 at I-295 near Fort Meade, Md.

The sinkhole was discovered around 10:30 a.m. by work crews. Officials say the 8 x 8 sinkhole is located in the left hand lane of Route 32.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said all lanes should be repaired by midnight on Friday.

Motorists are encouraged to use either Route 175 or 198 as alternate routes.

The cause of the sinkhole is unknown at this time.

