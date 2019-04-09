LAPLATA, Md. — A two car crash in LaPlata, Md. left five people hurt Wednesday afternoon, including one infant.

Police said the other four patients hurt are adults.

It happened at about 12 p.m. Wednesday, at King Edward Place and Port Tobacco Road in LaPlata.

All lanes of the road were closed as of about 1:20 p.m., police said.

Emergency responders flew four of the patients to the nearest trauma center, but weren't sure if one of them was the infant.

