LANHAM, Md. -- A 15-year-old teenager from Lanham is safe after she was last seen getting on a bus with her boyfriend over a month ago, police said.

Janee Monique Deville went missing on September 4, the first day of school. Deville is a sophomore at Duval High School and was seen in her school uniform that day.

Police later confirmed that there was surveillance video from Union Station showing Deville and her boyfriend buying a ticket and getting on a bus to New York.

Prince George's County police and detectives searched the New York area for the teenager.

On Monday, police stated that Deville had been located safely.

