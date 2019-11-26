ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland State police are investigating a serious crash that injured a driver on the outer loop of I-495 near Rockville Pike on Tuesday morning.

Police said debris from the roadway near Route 355 Rockville Pike went through the windshield of a car and struck the driver. Crews at the scene worked to extricate the person.

Officials said they originally thought the debris impaled the driver in the chest, but they later learned that it was just stuck to the person's shirt.

The driver has been evaluated at the scene and is suffering non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

At this time, some lanes have been blocked on the roadway. Drivers should expect delays.

This story is developing.

