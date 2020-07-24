A Frederick County dive team found the boy and medics worked to revive him on the way to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NEW MARKET, Md. — A teenage boy died after jumping from a concrete walkway into Lake Linganore Thursday evening, emergency officials said.

According to officials with Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, crews were called to the area of Nightingale Court and Cold Stream Beach in New Market, Maryland around 1:39 p.m. When they arrived, a 15-year-old boy was found in the water by the emergency dive team.

The teen was trapped under the water for reasons not yet known to rescue officials. Another individual was with the boy when the incident happened and was the one who called 911, rescue officials said.

The boy was unresponsive when officials reached him, with rescue personnel performing CPR before transporting him immediately to a local hospital.

The teen, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the Frederick Health Hospital later Thursday evening, said a spokeswoman with Frederick County Sheriff's Office.