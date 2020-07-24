x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

maryland

Police: Teen boy dead after water rescue at Maryland's Lake Linganore

A Frederick County dive team found the boy and medics worked to revive him on the way to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Credit: FCDFRS
Frederick County rescue crews responded to Lake Linganore yesterday afternoon where a teenage boy drowned.

NEW MARKET, Md. — A teenage boy died after jumping from a concrete walkway into Lake Linganore Thursday evening, emergency officials said.

According to officials with Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, crews were called to the area of Nightingale Court and Cold Stream Beach in New Market, Maryland around 1:39 p.m.  When they arrived, a 15-year-old boy was found in the water by the emergency dive team. 

The teen was trapped under the water for reasons not yet known to rescue officials. Another individual was with the boy when the incident happened and was the one who called 911, rescue officials said.

The boy was unresponsive when officials reached him, with rescue personnel performing CPR before transporting him immediately to a local hospital. 

The teen, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the Frederick Health Hospital later Thursday evening, said a spokeswoman with Frederick County Sheriff's Office. 

RELATED: Body found wedged between rocks on Potomac River

RELATED: 'Forever in our hearts and minds' | Owner of iconic Wharf seafood market killed in truck crash

RELATED: 2 juveniles injured in separate near-drowning incidents in Prince George's County

RELATED: Tragedy hits Leesburg community after 16-year-old Riverside High School student dies in drowning accident

RELATED: Remember to social distance. Here's how to have a safe weekend | Reese's Final Thought

RELATED: 12 people rescued from a rapidly rising Potomac River on Saturday

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.