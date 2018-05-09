LA PLATA, MD -- Nike’s campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick sparked a social media firestorm this week, and the mayor of a small town in Charles County, Maryland is mixed up in the controversy.

People are criticizing La Plata Mayor Jeannine James for posting that the Nike campaign is “disappointing” and for using “#BoycottNike.”

Some people who live in Charles County were fuming after seeing Mayor James’ post on Facebook.

It read, “Nike selected Colin Kaepernick as the new face of the company’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign. How disappointing. #BoycottNike.”

The post appeared on La Plata Mayor Jeannine James’ personal Facebook page.

“I understand it’s her right it’s a boycott – first amendment,” Deron Tross said. “However, some of the comments that she allowed on her page from the community – it went overboard.”

Mayor James deleted the post and responded to concerns in the ‘Charles County Matters’ Facebook group.

She claimed the post was not what it seemed.

James called the post a social experiment as a part of an assignment for a class she teaches at the College of Southern Maryland.

The point was to show how a message on social media can go viral.

Here is Mayor James’ full statement:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: In reference to the post on Colin Kaepernick, I want to thank everyone for participating in this lively social experiment that was posted on my personal page. I wanted to keep this post up for 24 hours but it was getting out of hand. This post is part of an assignment for one of my college communication classes to show how a message on social media can go viral. I chose this topic because it is current and very controversial. People are very passionate about their right to exercise their Freedom of Speech. You all have provided my class with much to discuss. I will share their results with you in the near future.

ON A PERSONAL NOTE: I support the First Amendment in its entirety. I believe everyone's speech should be protected even if we don't always agree. I assure you, as Mayor, I remain neutral and will listen to ALL sides And I am NOT calling for a boycott of any business. Be Kind to One Another - we are in this together.

“The mayor needs to just come clean. Apologize to the public and we can move on,” Tross said he does not believe the mayor’s story. “I don’t believe what she’s saying 100%.”

WUSA9 tried calling, emailing and even went to her house.

A family member said Mayor James had no comment.

A spokesperson for the College of Southern Maryland told WUSA9 the school “does not support the execution of the assignment.”

Here is the full statement from CSM:

“While the College of Southern Maryland is committed to fostering a learning environment where free inquiry and expression are encouraged, the college does not support the execution of this assignment and will address this with the specific instructor.

College assignments are meant to encourage analytical thought and informed dialogue, however we expect that people engaged in expressive activities will demonstrate civility or respect. We do not condone negative characterizations about specific people nor do we condone comments that suggest bias or discrimination.”

