Maryland congressional candidate to speak at Republican National Convention

BALTIMORE — A Maryland Republican congressional candidate is scheduled to be a speaker for this week's Republican National Convention. President Donald Trump's campaign announced a list of speakers on Sunday that includes Kimberly Klacik.

She is scheduled to speak Monday on the first night of the convention.

Klacik is running against Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume in the state's 7th Congressional District.

The majority-minority district includes a significant portion of Baltimore, as well as the city's suburbs.

Klacik is now a member of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee.