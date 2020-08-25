x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Maryland congressional candidate to speak at Republican National Convention

She is scheduled to speak Monday on the first night of the convention.
Credit: AP
Kimberly Klacik, right, the Republican candidate in the 7th Congressional District special election, greets campaign supporters outside of a voting center, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Windsor Mill, Md. Klacik is going up against Democrat Kweisi Mfume in the election to fill a seat left open by the death last October of Congressman Elijah Cummings. An election that has been dramatically reshaped by the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE — A Maryland Republican congressional candidate is scheduled to be a speaker for this week's Republican National Convention. President Donald Trump's campaign announced a list of speakers on Sunday that includes Kimberly Klacik. 

She is scheduled to speak Monday on the first night of the convention.

Klacik is running against Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume in the state's 7th Congressional District. 

The majority-minority district includes a significant portion of Baltimore, as well as the city's suburbs. 

Klacik is now a member of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee. 

She is the founder of “Potential Me,” a nonprofit that assists women with workforce development.

Related Articles

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.