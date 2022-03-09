Kentlands/Lakelands 5K returns for 29th year

Runners of all ages took part in the annual tradition

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Hundreds kicked off Labor Day weekend with a run in the Kentlands/Lakelands 5K walk/run on Saturday morning.

This is the 29th year for the event, which started at 8 a.m. with the kids' fun runs of 200 and 500 meters.

Organizers say it’s grown larger every year, and more than 1,200 people came out for the 2022 race. Runners said it’s a great way to start the holiday weekend, before all of the cookouts begin, and also to spend time in their community with the streets closed for the event.

The event finishes with the awards ceremony, team awards (lots of family options), and raffle items donated by local merchants. Cash prizes are awarded for the top three male and female finishers.

"It’s a fun way to see the whole neighborhood, no cars on the streets, you see people that you see throughout the year, you run into people that you haven’t seen for a while, it's fun," said Alan Munter of the Kentlands.

His son, Daniel, opted to join the adults in the 5K, as well: "I've done it before, but probably a little tricky. It is super nice weather!"

"This is our 29th year, and it's such a community-based race and I think our charitable nature I think has made people feel really happy about participating," said Elizabeth Monaco, executive director of the Kentlands Community Foundation.