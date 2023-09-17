x
Maryland

Kayaker dies after being trapped under rock in Potomac River

The woman was part of an out-of-state college kayak group.
Credit: Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

MARYLAND, USA — A woman died after being trapped underwater under a rock in the Potomac River Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

About two dozen adults from an out-of-state college kayak group were boating when one woman from the group became trapped under a rock.

MCFRS said people came to her aid before the agency's arrival, but she did not survive.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

   

