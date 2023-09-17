Kayaker dies after being trapped under rock in Potomac River

The woman was part of an out-of-state college kayak group.

MARYLAND, USA — A woman died after being trapped underwater under a rock in the Potomac River Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

About two dozen adults from an out-of-state college kayak group were boating when one woman from the group became trapped under a rock.

MCFRS said people came to her aid before the agency's arrival, but she did not survive.

Update - Potomac River, ~2 dozen adults from an out-of-State College kayak group were boating, 1 adult female was caught/trapped/pinned under a rock (in hydraulics) passerby’s & others came to her aid prior to @mcfrs arrival, unfortunately she did not survive, MPD investigating pic.twitter.com/Qb07xTncQX — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 17, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.