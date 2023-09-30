x
Maryland

Officials investigate juvenile shot in Frederick, Maryland

Officials say one juvenile was injured and sent to Shock Trauma for medical treatment.

FREDERICK, Md. — Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a juvenile was shot.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Admiralty Place in Frederick County, Maryland and officials say the shooting involved multiple juveniles.

Officials say one juvenile was injured and sent to Shock Trauma for medical treatment. Officials have not provided any additional information.

