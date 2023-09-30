Officials investigate juvenile shot in Frederick, Maryland

Officials say one juvenile was injured and sent to Shock Trauma for medical treatment.

FREDERICK, Md. — Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a juvenile was shot.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Admiralty Place in Frederick County, Maryland and officials say the shooting involved multiple juveniles.

