Officials investigate juvenile shot in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. — Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a juvenile was shot.
Deputies responded to the 800 block of Admiralty Place in Frederick County, Maryland and officials say the shooting involved multiple juveniles.
Officials say one juvenile was injured and sent to Shock Trauma for medical treatment. Officials have not provided any additional information.
43-year-old Keith Maybin Junior is facing several charges -- including first and second-degree murder. Investigators say he shot 43-year-old Courtney Blacksher.
RELATED: Acting DC Police Chief blames 'lax security' on nightclub shooting that left a father of 3 dead