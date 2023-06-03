Juvenile killed, 2 others injured after being ejected from stolen car, deputies say

Two juveniles were airlifted to area hospitals for help, one is in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are investigating after three juveniles were ejected from a stolen car in Charles County, killing one.

According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies were called to the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Mark’s Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a car that had crashed after going off the roadway and into several trees.

CCSO says three people, all under the age of 18, were thrown from the vehicle. Two of the juveniles were airlifted to area hospitals for help, one is in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

The third juvenile was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance and died from their injuries.

Investigators say the car that was used in the crash was later determined to have been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-932-2222.