Juvenile justice concerns raised after fiery Prince George's crash

Four teens died when a stolen car hit a tree. Sources say at least one had been released by Maryland juvenile authorities.

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County’s State’s Attorney is ramping up the pressure for reform within Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services Monday in the wake of a crash that killed four teens Friday night.

The stolen Kia Sorrento the kids were riding in had been taken in a carjacking earlier that day in Greenbelt, according to police.

At least one of the victims had previous arrests and had been released juvenile authorities, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Maryland State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy reacted Monday by calling out the State’s Department of Juvenile Services for failing to detain dangerous teens.

"We need to place more resources into DJS," Braveboy said.

"I also believe DJS should never release a child who has been charged with a felony prior to a court or judge hearing or evaluating if an individual should be released.”

Three of the victims were students at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale, according to family members.

Braveboy said its likely not all the children in the car were involved in the theft of the Kia from Greenbelt.

Family members identified two victims as 15 year-old Serenity Sellman and her 17year-old cousin Dartrell Beyer.

"Serenity was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," said her Aunt Sheila Hamilton.

Hamilton said Sellman and Beyer had been picked up by other teens and had no idea the car was stolen.

"She would have never got in that car if she knew it was stolen," Hamilton said.

The crash happened after Prince George's County Police attempted the pull the Kia over Friday night and then broke off from following it, according to police.

The speeding Kia attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder of Woodmore Road when the crash happened, authorities said.

The identities of all the victims have not yet been made public by police.

The carjacking happened in Greenbelt before dawn Friday.

Police there report a group of masked teens used a rifle or shotgun to force a man to throw down the keys to his Kia Sorrento and run for his life.