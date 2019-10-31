SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile in Silver Spring, Maryland on Thursday morning.

Police said they originally received a call around 7:18 a.m. for a car crash in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue.

At the scene, officials said two people fled from the vehicle before police discovered a juvenile shot in the car.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At this time, it is unknown what condition he is in.

We will continue to update this story as it becomes available.

RELATED: Montgomery County police investigating death of officer after Silver Spring shooting

RELATED: Authorities investigate shooting in White Oak

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.