ROCKVILLE, MD - A Montgomery County judge Friday said it was "very unlikely" he'd allow jurors to leave the courtroom to see the remote site near a slaughterhouse where prosecutors say Tyler Tessier shot his pregnant girlfriend, Laura Wallen, in the back of a head.

Prosecutors said he killed the schoolteacher with a single shot to the back of the head, "exactly the same way animals are executed."

Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said taking jurors to the lonely scene on Prices Distillery Road in Damascus was the only way to show the jurors the premeditation and knowledge of the location that was required.

The judge called it a logistical nightmare. He said he might reconsider during the trial, which is slated to start in eight days, almost on the anniversary of Wallen's disappearance.

Tessier's lawyer told the judge taking the jurors the murder scene would only add emotion to an already emotional case, and make it hard for Tessier to get a fair trial.

Judge in Tyler Tessier murder trial says it’s “very unlikely” he’ll let jury visit the remote field next to a slaughterhouse why Tessier allegedly murdered his pregnant teacher girlfriend, Laura Wallen. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/I3H5h6CPkX — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) August 24, 2018

