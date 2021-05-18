Gov. Hogan expected to sign player safety bill named for Jordan McNair

The University of Maryland football player died of heatstroke at a team practice.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to sign a bill into law Tuesday that would improve player safety for college athletes following the death of University of Maryland player Jordan McNair.

McNair collapsed during an outdoor conditioning practice held by the team on May 29, 2018. The 19-year-old was treated at the team training complex before being transported to the hospital, where he died two weeks later, on June 13.

The Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act will introduce greater health and safety measures for college athletes. It would also allow those athletes to get paid for their name, image and likeness, something the NCAA has long disputed, but has been taking steps to change over the last few years. California was the first to sign a bill into law that would allow athletes to profit from endorsements in 2019.

The NCAA announced last year that its Board of Governors supported a plan that gives athletes the ability to cash in on their names, images and likenesses as never before and without involvement from the association, schools or conferences.

If Hogan signs the bill into law, the health and safety precautions detailed in the bill will take effect July 1, 2021, and the name, image and likeness component will take effect on July 1, 2023.