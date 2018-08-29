ANNAPOLIS, MD – Before Lindsey Graham took the title of John McCain’s wingman in the Senate, the American icon and celebrated navy pilot trusted his closest classmate at Annapolis to fly in close formation.

The man was Chuck Larson, a naval officer who would rise to become a four-star admiral.

Larson and McCain arrived at the United States Naval Academy in 1954. Larson climbed to the top of their class, while McCain finished fifth from the bottom.

The friendship forged in Annapolis lasted a lifetime, with Larson requesting to be buried next to McCain at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, McCain will be interred next to Larson, his best friend who is mentioned by name at the close of McCain’s memoir, “The Restless Wave.”

While imagining the twilight of his life, McCain wrote he would, “take my leave, bound for a place near my old friend Chuck Larson in the cemetery on the Severn, back where it began.”

Larson died of pneumonia in 2014, after undergoing two years of treatment for leukemia. He reserved four plots of land only steps from the Severn River – for himself, McCain and their spouses.

“We were best friends [at Annapolis], classmates, and we did everything together,” Larson said in a March 2000 interview. “When we graduated, we roomed for two years as bachelors.”

The two left Annapolis for flight training in Pensacola, Fla., Memphis, Tenn., and Corpus Christi, Texas.

“We actually flew in a two-plane formation, we were wingmen as we went through our advanced training,” Larson said. “We were very close then and we’ve remained close ever since.”

