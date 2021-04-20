x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

John King, former U.S. Education secretary, announces run for Maryland governor

John King says as governor he would focus on education, climate change and addressing systemic inequality in the state.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former U.S. Education Secretary John King says he’s running for governor of Maryland.

King, who was education secretary in former President Barack Obama’s administration, announced on social media Tuesday he is seeking the Democratic nomination in a field of growing candidates in the 2022 election.

They are running to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term-limited.

King says as governor he would focus on education, climate change and addressing systemic inequality.

King is now president and CEO of The Education Trust, a national nonprofit organization that seeks to identify and close opportunity and achievement gaps.

Last fall, he formed a political advocacy group in Maryland called Strong Future Maryland to focus on progressive policies.

RELATED: Maryland governor urges Trump administration not to delay $20 Tubman bill

RELATED: New poll shows 'blue wave' tough to find in Maryland governor's race

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.