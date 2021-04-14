Police: Man shot and killed in Prince George's County; investigation into death still underway

LAUREL, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon, according to Prince George's County Police in a statement to WUSA9.
Police say the shooting accord in the 13000 block of Larchdale Road, which is not far from where James H Harrison Elementary School is located. Police have not said that the school is a part of the shooting or its initial investigation.
The man killed was taken to a hospital in the area but died from his gunshot wounds, according to Prince George's County Police.
No further information has been provided by the police department at this time.
WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
RELATED: Woman killed outside her home, man killed at party in overnight shootings in Prince George's County
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.