Police: Man shot and killed in Prince George's County; investigation into death still underway

Police say the shooting occurred in the 13000 block of Larchdale Road, which is near an elementary school in Laurel, Maryland.

LAUREL, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon, according to Prince George's County Police in a statement to WUSA9.

Police say the shooting accord in the 13000 block of Larchdale Road, which is not far from where James H Harrison Elementary School is located. Police have not said that the school is a part of the shooting or its initial investigation.

The man killed was taken to a hospital in the area but died from his gunshot wounds, according to Prince George's County Police.

No further information has been provided by the police department at this time.