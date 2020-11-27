'It's nuts' | Maryland Christmas tree lot sees rush of business after Thanksgiving

Ben Cunningham, who volunteers at a tree lot run by the National Capital Optimist club, says it's the busiest he's ever seen it on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

KENSINGTON, Md. — For a lot of people, decorating for the holidays begins the day after Thanksgiving. While Black Friday crowds in 2020 were tame by comparison to years past thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, one tree lot we visited saw a rush of activity, even with safety protocols in place.

The National Capital Optimist Club's tree sale kicked off Friday. The club has sold Christmas trees to support youth charity in the DC area for decades. At their lot in Kensington, Maryland, people were seen hunting for the perfect tree, with masks on.

Volunteer Ben Cunningham says it's the busiest he's ever seen it on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

"I think people are just excited for the holiday, excited for something happy," Cunningham said.

After a tough year, shoppers we spoke to said it was important to put 2020 behind them and focus on something joyful.

"With everything going on we're able to celebrate with our immediate family so prioritizing that's important," said Teal Murray.

You may be seeing decorations up a little earlier than usual this year. Scientists say decorating for the holidays can boost your mood and make you happier.

The pandemic has some people putting up lights and decorations earlier than usual this year to spread joy during a rough year. Have you started decorating yet? #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/dteETvaMHw — WUSA9 (@wusa9) November 18, 2020

The National Capital Optimist club's tree sale does have safety protocols in place. They ask anyone shopping in person to limit the size of their groups, and masks are required.