Is your favorite Maryland beach safe for swimming? Here's a look.

MARYLAND, USA — With temperatures rising, more and more people are heading to the beach for some fun in the sun, but how safe are our favorite spots? According to an Environment America report, some of Maryland's waters might not be as safe as some would hope.

In 2022, 55% of the 3,192 tested beaches across the U.S. experienced at least one day on which fecal contamination reached potentially unsafe levels – that is, exceeding EPA’s most protective “Beach Action Value.” This is a precautionary tool that states can use to make beach notification decisions.

And 363 beaches – which is around one out of every nine beaches tested – had potentially unsafe levels of fecal contamination on at least 25% of the days on which testing took place.

In Maryland, there were 65 beaches tested for fecal indicator bacteria last year. On at least one testing day, of those beaches, 41 or 63% of them showed potentially unsafe levels of fecal indicator bacteria. Eleven or 17% of the tested beaches showed potentially unsafe levels on more than 25% of all days tested.

Here are the Maryland beaches that had the most potentially unsafe days in 2022:

Elk Neck State Park North East River in Cecil County; 54% of potentially unsafe test days

Ferry Park in Kent County; 55% of potentially unsafe test days

Flag Ponds in Calvert County; 40% of potentially unsafe test days

Cape St. Claire at Persimmon Point in Anne Arundel County; 33% of potentially unsafe test days

Tolchester Estates Beach in Kent County; 33% of potentially unsafe test days

Flag Harbor in Calvert County; 30% of potentially unsafe test days

Tolchester Marina and Beach in Kent County; 30% of potentially unsafe test days

North Point State Park in Baltimore County; 27% of potentially unsafe test days

Breezy Point in Calvert County; 18% of potentially unsafe test days

Mayo Beach Park in Anne Arundel; 17% of potentially unsafe test days