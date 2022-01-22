x
Woman found unconscious on road in Frederick County dies Saturday, investigators say

The name of the woman who died will not be released by officials until the family is notified.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FSCO) is investigating a "suspicious death" that occurred Saturday morning in Green Valley. 

According to an FSCO statement, first responders were called to the 3100 block of Pheasant Run around 8:50 a.m. for reports that a woman was lying unresponsive on the road. 

The woman was discovered by first responders and EMS personnel "immediately started live-saving measures," investigators say.

On the way to Frederick Health Hospital, officials say the woman went into cardiac arrest. She died at the hospital, according to FSCO.

As law enforcement work to notify the victim's family of her death, they are not yet providing the name of the woman who died. 

The sheriff's office saying it is "conducting a thorough investigation." At this point they say they do not have a suspect in custody.

FSCO tweeted Saturday morning that there was "heavy police presence" in the area of the investigation and the roadway was closed. The closures were expected to continue "for the majority of the day," the FSCO posted on Twitter.

As the sheriff's office continues investigating the incident they are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 301-600-1046 referencing case #22-007263. People with information who want to remain anonymous can email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

