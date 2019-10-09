MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The ramp from Route 355 to the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 closed Tuesday during the evening rush hour after a cement truck overturned.

Emergency responders had to remove the driver from the truck, and took him to a nearby hospital, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Aerial images showed a large police and emergency responder presence at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

