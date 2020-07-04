FREDERICK, Md. — An escapee from the Frederick County Adult Detention Center was taken into custody Monday after he was caught in West Virginia, authorities said.

William Glenn Smith, 51, was caught in Martinsburg, West Virginia after Frederick County detention center authorities discovered he was missing when he didn't report for work-release duty Monday at 8:30 a.m., according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Detention center staff members found items placed under Smith's bed blanket to make them look like the shape of a body and that his cell window had been removed, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Surveillance footage showed Smith running from the detention center Sunday at about 8:30 p.m.

A physical check and count of all work-release inmates was done Sunday at 8 p.m., and Smith was physically seen, the release said. After the physical check and other visual checks throughout the night, it appeared Smith was in his cell.

Smith was committed to the detention center March 4 on charges of second-degree assault and false imprisonment, officials said.

