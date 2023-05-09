Investigation underway after inmate dies following 2 medical emergencies in St. Mary's County

He was taken to the hospital for his first of two emergencies on Sept. 11.

LEONARDTOWN, Maryland — An investigation is underway in St. Mary's County after a 44-year-old inmate suffered from two medical emergencies that led to his death, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say John Sherman Greenwell, an incarcerated man at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center (SMCDRC) in Leonardtown, Maryland, was taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital on Sept. 11, where he was admitted. He was treated and medically discharged a few days later on Friday before being returned to custody.

After returning to SMCDRC, Greenwell had a second medical emergency, the sheriff's office said. He was then evaluated by onsite medical staff, taken to the same hospital as before to be treated again, but he was later pronounced dead.

In accordance with St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office policy, the Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the cause of death. In addition, the Office of Professional Responsibilities is conducting an administrative investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed by Sheriff’s Office personnel prior to and immediately following Greenwell's death.