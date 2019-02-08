ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man impersonating an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer extorted money from Hispanic-owned businesses, Anne Arundel County officials said Friday.

The police department and county officials held a press conference Friday to discuss the impersonator. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, and Multicultural Affairs Officer for Anne Arundel County Sergio Polanco were at the news conference.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Tate, was extorting money from businesses, particularity businesses that are Hispanic-owned, police said.

Police said Tate was "going to mostly Hispanic-owned businesses, presenting himself as a detective or an agent of a federal authority, and soliciting money for a charity that he was running from these businesses."

"Detectives were able to locate a couple victim business owners who gave several statements to detectives," police said. "One of which that said he had been talking with Mr. Tate, Christopher Tate, about this charity and Mr. Tate was saying that 'Hey, look, I can give you different tax breaks, I can help you with your business permit, I can do all of these things for you if you give me money.’"

Another victims came forward and said Tate had identified himself as a member of ICE, and this led them to fear immigration repercussions if they did not give money to this charity.

"Another victim stated that she would not have given this man money if she knew that he was not a member of a federal agency or law enforcement," police said. "So Tate was using these public events and taking pictures with officers as well as public officials at community events showing them to these business owners to try to legitimize this scheme that he was running."

In June, another person, identified as Timothy Trivett, of Yorktoiwn, Va., was arrested in Maryland for impersonating an office, police said. Trivett, 54, was charged after impersonating a police officer in Baltimore.

A Maryland State Police trooper caught Trivett trying to conduct a traffic stop, officials said.

Trivett was the only occupant of a Chevy Impala that had blue and white flashing lights when he tried to pull over a Honda Accord on the Outer Loop of Interstate 695 at Green Spring Avenue in Baltimore, police said.

The state trooper that pulled up behind Trivett's Impala said he was wearing what looked like police equipment, body armor and a uniform.

Trivett was also charged with possessing multiple handguns, police said.

