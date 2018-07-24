MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. -- A 30-year-old man is in grave condition after being shot by an officer while he barricaded himself inside his ex-girlfriend's house with their 3-year-old son in Montgomery County, according to officials.

Around 8 p.m., Montgomery County officers responded to the 2800 block of Mozart Drive for a report of an assault.

The first call to 911 was reported to be a woman screaming. The operator heard a male voice state, “I will kill you,” and then the line was disconnected.

When officers arrived, they learned John Carlos Natera-Perez, also known as Jean Perez entered his ex-girlfriend's home while she was inside with her current boyfriend.

The woman told police that Perez was her estranged boyfriend and father of their 3-year-old boy who was still in the residence.

Police in Silver Spring investigating after officers shot man who barricaded himself and a 3 y/o inside a home off Mozart Drive. More this am #getupdc pic.twitter.com/8i7hrRyNNn — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) July 24, 2018

Perez armed himself with a knife and the woman and man fled the home fearing for their safety. The 3-year-old boy was still in the house with Perez.

Officers tried to make contact with Perez, but their efforts were not successful. Around 8:10 p.m., the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called.

Negotiators also tried to contact Perez to get him to leave the home and/or release the 3-year-old child. Police said he made some verbal responses, but refused to leave the home or release his son.

During this time, police saw that Perez used furniture to barricade doors and windows inside the home. Officers also saw him write on the windows using what appeared to be blood on his fingers.

Officers continued to try to contact Perez for over an hour. At this time, Perez lit an object on fire and threw it out a second-floor window of the bedroom police believe the 3-year-old was located.

More smoke was seen from a second-floor bedroom. The smoke detectors were activated and police said they could hear the screams of Perez's son.

Police said they decided to enter the home for the welfare of the child. During this time, an officer shot Perez.

Life-saving efforts were administered by officers on the scene as well as by Fire and Rescue personnel. Perez was transported to a local trauma center in grave condition.

The 3-year-old child was located on the second floor, uninjured.

This investigation is ongoing. As more information is able to be confirmed, it will be released.

