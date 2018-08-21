OCEAN CITY, Md. -- There's something about the water that's magical. Riding the waves and surfing, that's about as close to the magic as you can get.

For Dylan Gleed and his fellow surfers, the sport is special.

"Surfing is everything, we grew up in the ocean," said Gleed.

He and dozens of others travel from all around the world to bring surfing to those who need it most. They are part of an organization called Surfers Healing. They bring kids with autism into the water.

The camp is completely free for the kids and the parents. That's why people like Tara Landis come from all over the United States for this. Landis packed her kids up and drove 10 hours from Ohio.

"He's having the time of his life so it's all worth it," said Landis.

Her son Ty and all of the other campers have autism. For a few hours in the water, in their world, everything just makes sense.

"They're on land and have all these anxieties and issues but in the water that all goes away," said Gleed.

It's a transformation that some can't explain. In fact, for one dad, this may be the only way to describe it.

"I like to thing it's a God thing. He connects a part of his creation to another part of his creation and it's a seamless match for them," said Rob Kraus.

Surfers Healing hosts several camps each year in different cities around the country.

Surfers traveling the world to bring kids with autism out on the water. They are in Ocean City this morning. This is truly an incredible event. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/QWWOjA6BkO — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) August 15, 2018

