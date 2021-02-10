Two crashes on I-495 leave pedestrian dead, man seriously hurt

Maryland State Police are investigating a pair of crashes in Prince George's County and Montgomery County.

GREENBELT, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are investigating a pair of crashes on Interstate 495 Saturday that left one man dead and another with serious injuries.

First, Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on I-495 near the Baltimore- Washington Parkway exchange that happened just after midnight.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the scene of the crash in Greenbelt, Maryland, after several calls for a pedestrian struck at the location.

Once on scene, troopers found the victim lying on the right shoulder of the road.

The victim, later identified as Jamarr Rahman Shareef, 39, of Bowie, Maryland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At this time, officials say they do not believe impaired or distracting driving were factors in this crash. It is unknown what the victim was doing on the road at the time of the crash, Maryland State Police said.

MSP officials said the striking vehicle, a white Nissan NV van, remained on the scene.

In a separate incident, emergency crews responded to the I-495 outer loop near New Hampshire Avenue in Montgomery County for a crash with serious injuries. The crash happened around 5 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Mazda 3 crashed into the rear of a box truck. Due to the impact of the crash the Mazda became lodged under the truck. It's not clear what led to the crash.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, Maryland State Police and firefighters with Montgomery County Fire Department's first battalion responded to the scene where they worked for 20 minutes to rescue the driver who was trapped in the car

Once out, the driver, only identified by authorities as a man, was taken to an area hospital where he is currently listed in serious condition.

Maryland State Police say the roadway was partially closed for about four hours Saturday morning.