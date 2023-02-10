'It's like nobody cares' | Hyattsville still waiting for clean up after train derailment

People are worried about the impact truckloads of tiny plastic beads may have on the environment.

Example video title will go here for this video

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Ten days after 16 cars and a locomotive went off the tracks on the border of Hyattsville and Edmonston the repair work continues. But people here are still waiting for the cleanup to get started and some are worried about the environmental impacts of the truckloads of plastic beads that spilled from the train cars.

"This is a community that's been concerned for years about a possible trail derailment and now it's happened," said Prince George's County Councilmember Jolene Ivey.

Ivey says ever since the railroad company CSX told residents no toxic chemicals were spilled, and there was no threat to public safety in the hours after the derailment, the company has been hard for her to reach.

She is worried about the tiny plastic beads which are said to be recycled material that's now just sitting on the ground.

"There are a lot of them," said Ivey. "The way they're not being contained, not being taken away. It's like nobody cares."

Ivey says there is a risk the plastic pellets will be "ground into the soil."

"They'll be blown into the water," she said, concerned about the Anacostia River and its tributaries close by.

"I really don't think that it's something we can blow off and act like didn't happen," Ivey explained.

Daniel Broder is one of several Hyattsville residents who reached out to WUSA9 concerned about the cleanup and what he says is a lack of communication from CSX.



"CSX hasn't even said, 'Sorry this happened,'" Broder said.



He worries something like this could happen again if the company isn't held accountable and sees a connection between the derailment and recent concerns about staffing levels and rail safety raised by unions representing railroad workers.

"The fact that it was just plastic pellets was just the luck of the draw," he said, referring to other recent trail derailments around the country.

WUSA9 emailed and called CSX, but so far no response.

The city of Hyattsville says the company is responsible for the clean-up and says while there is no clear timeline for when that will happen, the company has been coordinating with the city's Department of Public Works.

A spokesperson for Hyattsville says CSX says it expects the rail repairs to be complete by the end of the week and road repairs should be done soon - weather permitting.

The spokesperson also says Hyattsville expects help from the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday when a representative from that agency is scheduled to be on the site of the derailment to monitor the cleanup.