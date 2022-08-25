1 dead, another injured in Hyattsville shooting

Prince George's County Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot to death and another was injured in Hyattsville Wednesday night, sparking an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Police officers responded to University Boulevard East, nearby a McDonald's and 23rd Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that night, the police department was informed of a second shooting victim in the case after a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.

The victims in the case have not been identified. No suspect details or motive for the shooting has been released.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.