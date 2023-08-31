Hyattsville man found unresponsive, death investigated as homicide

Police are searching for who killed Avrell Milam.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are searching for who killed 33-year-old Avrell Milam.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit, officers were called to the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive just before 3 a.m. Wednesday after a person was found unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found Milam "suffering from trauma." He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The homicide unit was called to investigate Milam's death. There is no word on any suspect information or how he was killed. Detectives are working to establish a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Callers are asked to refer to case number 23-0051162. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.