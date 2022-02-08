Hyattsville man found guilty of sexually abusing minor

Authorities say Quinton Perry Sr. began sexually assaulting a relative when the survivor was just 8 years old.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a different case.

A 62-year-old Hyattsville man was convicted on Aug. 3 on six charges related to a sex crime against a minor, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced today.

After just 30 minutes of deliberation, the jury found Quinton Perry Sr. guilty of sexual abuse of a minor, second, third and fourth degree sexual offenses and other related charges, Braveboy said. Perry faces up to 25 years in prison for just the top offence, which will be announced next January.

"I want to commend the victim in this case and the victim’s mother for having the strength and courage to come forward, face the abuser, and see this case through the process of prosecution," Braveboy said at a press conference. "While these types of cases can be extremely difficult to prove, justice is possible."

According to Chanel Jackson, the assistant state's attorney, Perry's crimes began in 2011 when the minor was just eight years old, and continued through 2015. She declined to provide the exact relationship between between Perry and the survivor, but said that Perry was a "household family member" to the survivor.

Jackson said that the survivor disclosed the abuse to a parent in 2018 when she was 14. Perry was first charged in 2019, but his trial was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, both Braveboy and representatives of several survivor advocate groups reminded audience members about the type of legal and support services Prince George's County has available for those experiencing sexual abuse or assault.