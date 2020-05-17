One dead after house fire in Hyattsville

Firefighters responded to the house around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

HYATTSVILLE, Ky. — One man is dead and two others have been evacuated after a house fire broke out in a Hyattsville home early Sunday morning.

Firefighters with Prince George's County were called to a house on the 5900 block of Riggs Road around 5:30 in the morning.

Once at the home, the crews discovered a fire that spread to both the first and second floors, which they believe started in the basement.

The man was rescued from a second-floor room of the home and taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. According to firefighters, two other residents of the home self-evacuated from the home.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire to break out.

Earlier this week, a family was displaced after a basement fire broke out in a Southeast home.

The fire was reported at 6 a.m. at home in the 3300 blocks of Highview Terrace, D.C Fire and EMS officials said.

An investigation revealed that the fire started in the basement and extended to floors above through the walls.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were able to knock out the flames.

D.C. fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical malfunction. They have since determined the incident to be accidental.