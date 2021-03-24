PGPD: Man killed, another in critical condition during Hyattsville shooting

The fatal shooting happened in the 7400 block of West Park Drive.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — One man was killed and another critical condition in a Hyattsville shooting Tuesday night, according to Prince George's County Police (PGPD) in a tweet.

The fatal shooting happened in the 7400 block of West Park Drive, PGPD said.

The man who died was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

No further information has been released by PGPD.

