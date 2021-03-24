x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

PGPD: Man killed, another in critical condition during Hyattsville shooting

The fatal shooting happened in the 7400 block of West Park Drive.
Credit: internal

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — One man was killed and another critical condition in a Hyattsville shooting Tuesday night, according to Prince George's County Police (PGPD) in a tweet. 

The fatal shooting happened in the 7400 block of West Park Drive, PGPD said. 

The man who died was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. 

No further information has been released by PGPD.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information is provided to our newsroom.

RELATED: Hyattsville stabbing leaves one man dead, investigators searching for suspect

RELATED: Police: Arrest made in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man in Prince George's County

RELATED: Police: More than 100 carjackings reported in DMV so far this year, a drastic jump from last year

RELATED: Police: Man in stolen vehicle with flat tire steals car of people who pulled over to help

Download the WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news