Police: Two men go on carjacking spree in Hyattsville on Monday

Police say the two men carjacked a silver Chevrolet Suburban and an Alfa Romeo around 3:30 p.m.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are on the search for two men after multiple carjackings happened in Hyattsville, Maryland on Monday, according to the Hyattsville Police Department.

The first carjacking happened in the 4800 block of Rhode Island Avenue when the two men were armed and drove off in the Suburban, according to police.

The two men reportedly crashed the Suburban they carjacked at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Jefferson Avenue. Shortly after, they carjacked the Alfa Romeo in the 4500 block of Garfield Drive, according to police.

None of the people carjacked were hurt, said police.