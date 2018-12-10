CHARLES COUNTY, MD -- Remnants of Hurricane Michael slammed portions of Southern Maryland Thursday evening.

The rain started to come down hard around 6 p.m. in Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

Soon after, emergency crews were dispatched to backroads and subdivisions across the region.

A spokesperson for Charles County Fire and EMS told WUSA9 it responded to more than 20 rescue calls by 9:30 p.m.

RELATED: 'It's a nightmare' says wife of Florida man killed during Hurricane Michael

A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the department did not receive word of any injuries.

Old Washington Road, near Leonardtown Road, in Waldorf, Md. was a problem spot for many drivers. Three cars stalled in the middle of the water at that thoroughfare.

Another flooding area was the intersection of Garner and Hamlin Roads. Two cars, both with children, tried to pass through a flooded area. The occupants in both cars were safely rescued.

© 2018 WUSA