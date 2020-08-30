Maryland, Virginia search and rescue teams return from Hurricane Laura deployment

USAR teams from Fairfax and Montgomery counties have returned home.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two Urban Search and Rescue Teams, one from Fairfax County, Virginia, one from Montgomery County, Maryland have returned from the Gulf Coast after being deployed for Hurricane Laura.

Virginia Task Force One and Maryland Task Force One were both activated by FEMA on August 26th. Each task force sent teams of 45 people to the Gulf Coast to help deal with the damage from Hurricane Laura which hit the region as a Category 4 storm.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer Tweeted that MDTF-1 members were sent to Montgomery, Alabama. A spokesman for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said VATF-1 members were also sent to Alabama.

Leaving City of Montgomery, AL local firefighters @SafeMontgomery stopped by to check in @mcfrs MDTF-1 while team was in their City. @MontgomeryCoMD MDTF-1 has been demobilized by @FEMA & @GOHSEP & headed back to MD - thanks for the hospitality https://t.co/h1ovWmVZME pic.twitter.com/HOuqFZIWP3 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 29, 2020

Both teams tweeted that FEMA and Gulf Coast region states had reevaluated damage estimates from Laura and that caused FEMA to adjust the federal response to the storm.

Damage assessments in the Gulf Region have expanded & @fema, in coordination with the states, adjusted the federal response to meet local needs. This AM, our team was demobilized. Since plans have just started, exact return time is not yet known.#HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/zcgVK6BBuQ — VA-TF1 / USA-1 - Urban Search and Rescue (@VATF1) August 28, 2020

Both teams were deactivated Friday and arrived home today. The team from Montgomery included firefighters from Prince George's and Howard counties.

FYI 230p 8/29 MD-TF1 @fema task force members were met at Dover Rd warehouse by @mcfrs Fire Chief Scott Goldstein @MontgomeryCoMD & County Exec @Marc_Elrich & @HoCoGovExec Calvin Ball after returning from deployment (staged in AL). 2 members remain deployed w/ IST in Baton Rouge https://t.co/kjYoqgGaK0 pic.twitter.com/uyI37nXnwL — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 29, 2020

BTW @MCFRS Chief Goldstein passes on additional thanks to County Executive’s Elrich & Ball (Howard County) for greeting the team upon their return & all the support they & CE Alsobrooks (Prince George’s) provides our departments @MontgomeryCoMD & MD-TF1 pic.twitter.com/zb4yRBoOeM — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 29, 2020

This was the first deployment for both teams during the pandemic so VATF-1's homecoming wasn't met by the usual crowd of family members.