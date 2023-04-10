Montgomery Co. debuts campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking in the county

Montgomery Co. Human Trafficking Prevention Committee is launching an inaugural education and awareness campaign to combat the harrowing issues of human trafficking.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Human Trafficking Prevention Committee is introducing its inaugural education and awareness campaign to combat the harrowing issues of human trafficking.

Anti-human trafficking messages will be displayed at bus stops, on buses, and on social media throughout Montgomery County. The powerful messaging will be displayed on 12 buses in both English and Spanish and five bus transit shelters. This campaign will run through the entire month of October.

"This campaign is not merely an initiative; it is a necessity to illuminate the issue of human trafficking, " said County Executive Marc Elrich.

This comes during the same week Maryland changed its laws in favor of sex trafficking victims.

The “Safe Harbor” bill was passed on Sunday to help protect victims of sex trafficking. The law prevents law enforcement from arresting victims of sex trafficking of certain crimes. The crimes could include trespassing, theft, prostitution, possession of a fake ID or driving without a license.

This campaign was created to bring awareness to the efforts being made by the county to combat this egregious crime ring that has plagued not just Montgomery County, Maryland, but the entire country.

“This campaign is critical to raising awareness about human trafficking in the County,” said Wendy Stickle, chair of the Human Trafficking Prevention Committee. “Many people in the County do not know what human trafficking is, let alone that it exists in the County.”