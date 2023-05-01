How to check out a person from the 'Human Library' in Frederick Co.

The Frederick County Public Library event will provide a safe space where volunteers will act as "open books" to talk about prejudice and discrimination.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Public Library will host its third "Human Library" event, which gives people the opportunity to discuss real-life experiences of prejudice and discrimination with visitors.

During the Human Library event, a safe space will be provided to volunteers who will act as "open books." The volunteers will be available to share their experiences with prejudice and discrimination while discussing those experiences with the "readers" who take the time to listen to their story.

The Human Library Organization is a non-profit based in Denmark. The organization works with libraries and others worldwide to host these conversations in hopes that it will help people "unjudge someone."

Recently, the organization held a similar event at the Central Library in Arlington County, Virginia.

“This is our third Human Library event and our first fully planned since COVID-19. We are once again excited to partner with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick and build bridges within our community while creating a safe space for open, human dialogue," said Derek Gee, Maryland Room Librarian and one of the event organizers.

Titles of the Human Library "books" include:

Breaking Through Glass Ceilings

War Refugees: From Being One to Helping Others

Teaching to Learn and Learning to Teach

Being Heathen: A faith the builds Community

My Dream, My Passion, Deferred but Never Forgotten

First Women of the First Responders

The Struggle to Accept Myself and Be Accepted in Moving from Straight to Gay World in Middle Age

A Parallel Journey of Mother and Daughter

The event is scheduled for May 13 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the C. Burr Artz Public Library located at 110 E Patrick St.

