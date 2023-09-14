Maryland reports first human case of West Nile Virus this year

Residents are reminded to take basic steps to reduce risk. Here's how.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Health Department officials say a person on the Eastern Shore has tested positive for West Nile Virus. It's the first human case of the virus in Maryland so far in 2023. Health officials say the patient, who has not been identified is recovering from the infection.

West Nile is transmitted to humans via mosquitoes infected by feeding on birds that have the virus. In rare instances, the virus may be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or from pregnant mother to fetus.

The disease affects the nervous system, and up to 80% of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness. However, those who have underlying health conditions could become seriously ill.

"We are in the season when the West Nile virus can spread in Maryland,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman in a statement. “We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection and eliminate standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed. Our teams are continuing to monitor mosquito activity across the state."

West Nile virus was detected in the United States for the first time in 1999. In 2020, a single confirmed case was identified, four were identified in 2021, and a single infection was identified in 2022, according to health department data.

While most people do not develop symptoms from this virus, some people who develop illness may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches; occasionally, a skin rash and swollen lymph glands may be noticed. These symptoms may last a few days or as long as several weeks, the health department said.

People concerned about mosquitos should cover exposed skin and used an EPA-registered insect repellent. Residents should monitor their own yards and gardens for areas of high mosquito activity, especially standing water.

Health department officials say standing water can act as a breeding ground. Even small amounts of water in discarded can or container can support dozens of mosquitos, as can clogged rain gutters or drain pipes.