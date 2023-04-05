Maryland teacher accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old student

Police believe 44-year-old Matthew Barth sexually abused a 15-year-old female student over a period of four months.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A high school teacher in Maryland is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a female student.

According to Howard County, 44-year-old Matthew Barth has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sex offense.

Police believe Barth sexually abused a 15-year-old female student over a period of four months.

The Ellicott City teacher was arrested Thursday in North Carolina, he is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland. Barth has been a teacher at Mount Hebron High School since 2003.

Officers began investigating the high school teacher after a friend of the victim spoke of the alleged abuse. Investigators believe Barth sexually abused the girl inside the school on multiple occasions.

Detectives are asking for any additional victims or anyone who may have information to come forward by contacting police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.