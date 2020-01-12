Howard County Schools will continue to suspended in-person learning through winter

Special education assessments will also be delayed as part of the district's plans.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools in Maryland will continue to suspend in-person learning until the winter, according to a statement on the school district's website.

"HCPSS takes the safety and well-being of all of our students, staff and families very seriously, and hope that you are staying safe during this difficult time ... Thank you for your understanding and continued collaboration as we stay safe, healthy and able to focus on teaching and learning, said the school district in its website update and statement."

Howard County Public Schools has also backed up starting winter sports even further.

Winter athletic season, previously scheduled to start on December 7, 2020, is postponed until January 4, 2021. Virtual athletics sessions will continue and online registration for winter athletics will remain open, said the school district.

Due to increase of COVID-19 infection rates in Howard County, HCPSS in-person opportunities will remain suspended through winter break, with all instruction continuing virtually. Additionally, the winter athletic season is postponed until January 4. https://t.co/KRZUyzc0kT — HCPSS (@HCPSS) November 30, 2020

Howard County continues to regularly remain above 5% COVID-19 test positivity rate and a case rate of more than 25 per 100,000, according to the district.